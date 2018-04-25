Ruby Kurosawa Ero-Cosplay Surprisingly Brave

5 hours ago
15 Comments
by Rift

Love Live Sunshine’s shy redhead Ruby Kurosawa has slipped into a gym uniform, a small bikini and even a leotard for this spicy ero-cosplay, naturally also offering viewers full nudity (save for some tantalizing bandaids) should they prefer that instead.

