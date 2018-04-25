Man Thrown To Death By China Quality Park Ride

A young Chinese man has died after being thrown off an amusement park ride due to a malfunctioning safety belt, unwisely having chosen to trust his life to the marvels of Chinese engineering.

The 23-year-old man was thrown from the “Flying Eagle” ride in a Henan province amusement park after his safety belt stopped working; after landing on metal railings he was sent to hospital where he was declared dead. Onlookers encouraged the man to jump for safety after seeing him struggle to hold onto his seat, but the unfortunate man was unable to save himself.

The ride in question is currently shut down, and local authorities have demanded that all rides at the park undergo safety checks.

The incident comes a year after a teenage girl was thrown to her death on a ride near Chongqing, which resulted in the park paying the girl’s parents the equivalent of $127,000 for the death of their only child.