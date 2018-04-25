Hello Kitty Theme Park To Be Taken Over By Zombies

The Puroland theme park, usually dedicated to Hello Kitty and her friends, is to be consumed by the zombie apocalypse this summer.

Although Puroland is usually a diabetes-inducing moé resort dedicated to the Hello Kitty franchise, it occasionally turns into a zombie-filled nightmare world of survival horror; this year, the zombie infestation will take place twice, on the 9th and 16th of June. The PV for the events can be seen here:

The events will revolve around survival missions, in which the guests must solve clues in order to escape from or defeat rampaging hordes of zombies, with limited-edition badges being given to those who avoid infection. Those who are completely overcome by the horror can take refuge in safe rooms where they may take photos or meet the ghost of Hello Kitty.

In addition to the usual zombie fare, guests can enjoy make-up sessions and a “blindfold” restaurant where they may feast on human flesh, organs and blood:

This is starkly different from the usual food served at the resort:

Readers may compare and contrast the normal state of Puroland with the survival horror version below: