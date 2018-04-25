Final Fantasy XV Invades Minecraft

Square Enix has quite surprisingly collaborated with Minecraft of all things, offering up Final Fantasy XV‘s abundance of characters and monsters as skins for the game’s pre-teen demographic to use and subsequently be judged for.

The skin pack is available for nearly all of Minecraft’s countless console ports, such as the PS4, PS3, Vita, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, the Wii U and of course PC – a few of the characters and monsters available as skins:

Aranea

Ardyn

Cactaur

Cid

Cindy

Gentiana

Gladiolus

Iedolas

Ignis

Iris

Kenny Crow

Lunafreya

Noctis

Moogle

Prompto

Ramuh

Ravus

Shiva

Tonberry

Verstael

Although about 5 years too late to be considered in any way relevant, remaining Minecraft players can at least finally enjoy the classics in their proper pixelated form.