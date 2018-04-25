Final Fantasy XV Invades Minecraft

Square Enix has quite surprisingly collaborated with Minecraft of all things, offering up Final Fantasy XV‘s abundance of characters and monsters as skins for the game’s pre-teen demographic to use and subsequently be judged for.
The skin pack is available for nearly all of Minecraft’s countless console ports, such as the PS4, PS3, Vita, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, the Wii U and of course PC – a few of the characters and monsters available as skins:
Aranea
Ardyn
Cactaur
Cid
Cindy
Gentiana
Gladiolus
Iedolas
Ignis
Iris
Kenny Crow
Lunafreya
Noctis
Moogle
Prompto
Ramuh
Ravus
Shiva
Tonberry
Verstael
Although about 5 years too late to be considered in any way relevant, remaining Minecraft players can at least finally enjoy the classics in their proper pixelated form.
