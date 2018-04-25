Final Fantasy VII Remake Still Recruiting

Despite having published job openings back in March, Square Enix are still looking for potential employees to aid them in producing the highly coveted Final Fantasy VII remake, possibly boding ill for the title’s progress…

Square Enix are specifically looking for “battle planners” and “level planners” to aid in not producing a remake but what they are claiming will be a “new creation”, with such choice of words bound to have many quite concerned over what the final product will turn out to be…

The company has also noted that most of the development team from the first game has reunited for the remake and they are determined to try and produce a game that will “surpass the original”, making some wonder if Square Enix are taking into account what the fans want.

The Final Fantasy VII remake is in development for the PS4.