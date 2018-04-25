Final Fantasy VII Remake Still Recruiting

1 hour ago
6 Comments
by Rift

Despite having published job openings back in March, Square Enix are still looking for potential employees to aid them in producing the highly coveted Final Fantasy VII remake, possibly boding ill for the title’s progress…

Square Enix are specifically looking for “battle planners” and “level planners” to aid in not producing a remake but what they are claiming will be a “new creation”, with such choice of words bound to have many quite concerned over what the final product will turn out to be…

The company has also noted that most of the development team from the first game has reunited for the remake and they are determined to try and produce a game that will “surpass the original”, making some wonder if Square Enix are taking into account what the fans want.

The Final Fantasy VII remake is in development for the PS4.

  • Riiku says:

    >they are determined to try and produce a game that will “surpass the original”

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHA!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Anonymous says:

    People need to stop this retarded “they’re hiring new people so it will take at least another 10 years” mindset.
    Hiring new people mid development or even late in development in nothing new. XV hired lead enginneers shortly before release and is still fucking hiring new people, same with KH 0.2 which hired 3 aritsts right before release. Other games even hire lead roles late in development. No wonder everyone thinks Square is doing everything wrong when only idots spread info and news.

    • Anonymous says:

      And people would still be bitching about it if they did, they will complain no matter what they do with it and they want it right away despite that. They all cry it’s gonna be shit but then also complain it’s gonna take forever even though we know it’s Square and we know they announce shit too early.
      Fanboys need to stop acting like FF7R is the only game on this planet.

      • Anonymous says:

        yes, people will always complain. BUT changing the whole game concept and removing everything that was loved by the fans, is a guarantee for disaster. there is a huge difference wether you choose to piss off 100.000 people or 10.000.000 people, just because you try to be “modern” and hope to win over some new fans. square completely lost track of what made ff7 so special. this game will have absolutely nothing in common with ff7, except of the characters and the title.