Giant Unicorn Gundam Projection Show Truly A Spectacle

The first projection mapping show for the life-sized Unicorn Gundam statue has naturally been earning positive acclaim online, with the advancement of human technology in regards to space travel starring as the subject before eventually depicting the story of Mobile Suit Gundam UC.

The projection mapping show:

The newly erected mecha replaced the previous life-sized RX-78-2 Gundam which stood in Odaiba for 5 years; the projection mapping shows will occur 3 times a day until May 6th.