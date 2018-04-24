Cute & Frilly Flandre Scarlet Cosplay

Eternally young vampire girl Flandre Scarlet of the seemingly forgotten Touhou series has gotten some love on the cosplay scene, wearing a pretty dress instead of her standard attire which may have fans confusing her for another blonde anime girl and not the menacing vampiress she actually is.
2 Comments
-
Forgotten!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
-
>seemingly forgotten
Depends on what part of the internet you hail from.
