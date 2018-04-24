Complete Nintendo Switch Hack “Cannot Be Patched”

An “exploit chain” discovered for Nvidia Tegra X1-based systems can apparently be applied to the Nintendo Switch, allowing anyone to run arbitrary code on it, meaning the homebrew and piracy scene for the console is about to grow extensively – with Nintendo supposedly being unable to do anything about it.

The technical explanation can be read online, but the multi-step process and tools required to achieve this “unpatchable” state have already been created and distributed to all – it should also be noted that this exploit works for all of Nvidia’s Tegra X1 processors.

Due to the issue happening in the boot ROM of the Switch, the exploit apparently cannot be fixed with a simple update and must instead be patched during the manufacturing process, meaning that all Nintendo Switches will – in theory – be completely hackable forever (at least until a hardware revision).

Part of the process involves forcing the system into USB recovery mode by shorting out a pin on the right Joy-Con connector on the side of the system, which can be done simply with a piece of wire, though groups online have pointed others to a 3D-printed item that not only does this but acts as a micro-USB connector:

The only proposed solution that those online figure Nintendo could try would be to detect when hacked Switches sign onto their servers and then ban them from online use, something Nintendo did when they discovered the existence of pirated copies of Pokemon Sun & Moon on the 3DS.

Nintendo’s reaction remains to be seen, although even by doing nothing they presumably guarantee plenty of extra hardware sales for hackers and would-be pirates.