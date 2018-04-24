Asmodeus Delta Episode 0 Pantsu Collector RPG

Another classic turn-based RPG has been produced as demonstrated by the release of Asmodeus Delta Episode 0, an RPG where players can learn new skills and strengths based on the pantsu they have equipped their characters with.

Asmodeus Delta Episode 0 revolves around the revival of a demonic hand and his female accomplice Nemophilla, who go on a journey collecting pantsu around the world, a premise typical of an eroge but also promising a decent challenge on the RPG front.

The RPG and its impressive graphics can be enjoyed now.