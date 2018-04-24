52% Want To Block Pirate Anime & Manga Sites

The hot topic of the government potentially blocking access to illegal manga and anime sites has caused NicoNico Douga to hastily push out a survey to all its users, revealing that most individuals would be in favor of the government stamping out such pirate hot-spots even if it did require China-tier net controls.

89,154 individuals responded to the survey and the results were released the same day; the first question asked was “Regarding overseas sites that infringe upon copyright, are you in favor of blocking access to them, or against blocking access to them?” – 52.7% of voters agreed to blocking access, 19% did not agree and 28.2% didn’t know:

The 2nd question that voters were tasked with answering was “Do you agree or disagree in allowing the government to shut down such sites in an emergency whilst a legislative system is made at the same time?” – 47.8% were in favor of such an act, whilst 18.2% were not and 34% didn’t know:

“Do you think that internet providers should cooperate in blocking access to pirate sites?” was the final question, resulting in 55% agreeing, 15.3% disagreeing and 29.7% being unsure:

Although asking the Japanese equivalent of YouTubers some leading questions in an impromptu online poll is hardly a credible indicator of public opinion, it does seem most Japanese officials are only too ready to believe publishing industry claims that every download is a lost sale.

    • Anonymous says:

      Generally I don’t usually buy anime or manga but I do spend a lot on merchandise of series that I like. If I couldn’t readily access the anime then I’d probably not buy the merch. I think if you do illegally download anime/manga then you should spend some money supporting the series you like either through official merch or the actual anime/manga.

    • Anonymous says:

      Oh please, that kind of garbage logic is exactly what a pirate would say. Support for fucking artists!! If you weren’t going to buy the media in the first place then you don’t deserve to enjoy it at all you plebe.

      • Anonymous says:

        There is a reason why nobody talked about certain amazon/netflix-exclusive shows.
        People simply couldn’t watch them.

        It is common knowledge that exclusivity deals (and licensing in general) has been fucking large parts of the community for years, especially in places that aren’t America and that aren’t getting almost every single show.

        There is also the fact that piracy is the sole reason why anime became popular outside of Japan in the first place. Do you seriously think all those kids and teens were able to afford those overpriced tapes and DVDs? Get fucking real, mate.

      • Anonymous says:

        And how do you want to suport an artist you dont even know.
        Would it not be for pirating anime nobody in the west would know about 90% of anime.
        There would be no crunchyroll or even sankakucomplex without pirating anime.

      • Anonymous says:

        I use online manga readers to figure out which manga artists are WORTH supporting. I’ve bought over 10,000 dollars worth of manga already, and I plan to buy more, but I wouldn’t know WHAT to buy if I didn’t have online readers. I can’t afford to buy the first couple volumes of every single series that ever comes out to try and figure out if it’s worth reading.

      • Anonymous says:

        i bet you anti piracy people listen to illegal music on youtube all the fucking time, pretty much only vevo channels, channels like monstercat and going quantum, channels uploading NCS is legal, or bands/artists that upload their own work like gorillaz, everything else is not, like compilations and mixes or people uploading songs and ep’s from itunes.

      • Anonymous says:

        I would gladly not use pirate sites if the damn apps i already have would have all the anime i like and in a timely fashion.
        Funimation picks and choses what it dubs or posts up at all. Amazon prime is terrible with it. Netflix anime selection is pretty sorry. And crunchyroll. Dont get me started.

        Further more my reading is somewhat slow so i have to watch anime in Dub format.

        For better or worse. None of these companies provide all the anime even dubbed let alone the ones that dont even get to dub status at all.

        And before you attempt to attack me like oh i probably cant afford it, Well the right company with thier anime in order that has what i want comes along id pay over 100 a year.

      • Anonymous says:

        People will pay for stuff if they have money, and if it isn’t a pain to do so. But they also have to know about it first. Free samples/demos are good, but word of mouth also helps a lot. Even pirates contribute towards promoting stuff, and making it accessible to people who can’t access it otherwise, for all sorts of reasons that you can’t imagine.

      • Anonymous says:

        I officially pirated Kyoukai Senjou no Horizon, because it was great. I then worked hard to find a way to buy the books that I can’t fucking read because I loved the show. I then bought the DVDs when I could; still have one or two left.

  • Anonymous says:

    I remember when CR first launched, I thought, finally I can support the things I like.
    Then half the shows weren’t even available in my country. I vowed to never pay for media ever again.

  • Anonymous says:

    To combat piracy you need to make a better service for them to win their favor. Something simple, easy, high quality and affordable, something like Netflix for example. Shutting down their websites is like fighting cockroaches, they will quickly comeback.

    • Anonymous says:

      Uh.. except Netflix sucks balls and is a very bad example.

      I bet your ass that 2 times out of 3 you will NOT find a movie you’re searching for in Netflix. Instead of adding to their shitty library ,they keep removing and adding constantly.
      the content is lacking , and overrated as fuck as a whole

      • Anonymous says:

        Name any other streaming site that put money in anime….
        Not streaming them but literally put money in developing them…

        I agree with you on the adding and removing bullshit. But we cant ignore the other side.

        • Adrealos says:

          Is too soon to decide if Netflix investing in animes is a positive thing.

          Best case scenario: Netflix enters with the money in exchange for streaming rights. We see an increase in quality and the rest stays the same.

          Worst case scenario: Animes starts to cater to West, some genres die, animes start to follow the cartoon’s path, a slow and painful death.

      • Anonymous says:

        Nothing they can do about adding and removing content; they have to license content and they cannot afford to indefinitely license every title, while adding more content to their service. Blame Sony, Disney, Fox, etc for being massive jews.

  • Anonymous says:

    Ok, lets check my apartment. I have 291 mangas, 128 DVD’s/blu-ray’s and 26 light novel’s at home just because I saw or read some animes or mangas on illegal sites.
    All paid from my own earned money. And I would have more if the market in my country had more to offer.
    Ban the sites and I will save money and they will lose it.

  • Anonymous says:

    Any one against anime/manga pirate sites, are well supplied by those items. yet most of those sites are used by people that can barely get anime or manga.

    Instead of blocking, why not make alternatives.. Just look at the music industry and how hard netflix and such are working..

    • Anonymous says:

      Elevens fear change (digital media), ebooks and emanga are only ‘a thing’ because of piracy and amazon. They even referred to amazon kindle as ‘black ships’, and if you don’t get the reference, fucking google it. Without foreign services and piracy, there will never be a japan based legal alternative. Blocking access to ‘pirate sites’ will do only further stagnate a dying market. Competition drives change, not stagnation.

  • Anonymous says:

    The Japanese must love their government and have lots of trust in those old geezers, despite knowing they are all just as corrupt as politicians everywhere in the world. I certainly wouldn’t trust my government to decide what sites I should be able to access and what not. It’s even worse when they would delegate the decisions to some random official who would accept no accountability whatsoever for his/her decisions and wouldn’t even need to bother to explain why some site is banned.

  • Anonymous says:

    flying colors foundation did a poll about this a while back, lets see what they got so say, most people will probably say they have used illegal sites at least ones, and that people use them since they have a bigger collection of animes.

  • Anonymous says:

    do the same poll in the west and it would be the opposite result, even more whould be in favour for pirate sites, i mean look at youtube as a whole man, no one gives a fuck about copyright laws

  • Anonymous says:

    I’d gladly stop watching anime illegally… If I had all the anime I wanted to watch in one place, with the best quality available and uncensored. Most people access illegal streaming sites because they offer all that, not because it’s free. I mean, look at Steam! All PC games in one place, just buy it, wait a few moments and play. Steam reduced a lot of game piracy because it’s convenient and rewards you for buying the game there.

    The solution to reduce piracy is so obvious, but they keep ignoring it. The japanese government is not very smart when it comes to handling piracy, is it?

  • Anonymous says:

    Given that theirs anime and manga don’t show up everywhere in the world and they usually keep thing for themselves and delay on sub-dub , sorry , i still need those pirate site to catch up with the series .
    I also bought manga / anime during the my time in Japan but now i am back to my country , no such luck due to the government think anime / manga is immoral .

  • Anonymous says:

    I used to complain about dubs, citing that as my reason to watch fansubs. Now, years later, I complain about the quality of legit subs, citing that as my reason to just dl raws. hmm~

  • Anonymous says:

    anime and manga is thing only for Japanese. We are westerners, and as a good westerner, we watch police action movies, and also military movies, maybe horror movies, sports, and so on.

  • Anonymous says:

    ILLEGAL? SO DECENSORED STRIKE SUBS STRIKE WITCHES WILL BE UNAVAIBLE TOO? Against piracy? Are old uncensored hentai avaible LEGALLY in Japan? Isn’t this just a hidden way to close the LAST way to uncensored pornography?

  • Anonymous says:

    I know it is probably a small group, but any show I really like I buy when it comes to the US. I have shelves worth of blu-ray, DVD, manga and light novels. Problem is not everything comes to the US, especially true for manga and LNs. When I buy a series, I delete my digital copies.

  • Anonymous says:

    This is rather shortsighted.

    Look, anime piracy was going on in the 1980s, long before widely available internet access for everyone, long before pirates could grab the subbed versions from official streaming sites, and long before Japan companies ever realized that there was a real audience for anime outside of Japan.

    People would have friends in Japan record shows on VHS tapes, ship them to the US (for example), sub them themselves (which on decks back then was not fucking easy), and then copy the hell out of the sub versions onto other VHS tapes for distribution. All of this was hard and expensive. Now that it’s relatively cheap and easy, it is not stoppable.

    Also, if we can’t watch the shows/movies, we don’t buy the figures, clear files, dakimakura covers, mugs, mousepads, posters, 3D crystals, music boxes, magnets, straps, calendars, pocket watches (who the fuck else buys pocket watches but us otaku?), artbooks — and the music CDs and the Blu-Rays.

    Stop piracy, destroy your export market. Close down that ‘Cool Japan’ thing, ’cause you won’t sell shit.

    Morons.

    • Anonymous says:

      Good point. I first really got into anime by renting VHS tapes copied from Hong Kong fan subs. Back then, there weren’t any other ways to get the shows I was curious about.

      As a result of that, I ended up buying lots of other merchandise, imported manga, translated manga, etc. Wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for the copied VHS tapes.

      • Anonymous says:

        Section nostalgia, I went to a Japanese neighborhood in my country and bought VHS from dragon ball to Gundam ..
        Do you know how long it took to go live on TV in those days? at least 6 YEARS !!
        The comments here are always as if the world were only Japan and USA ..

        It is not only the fact that it is for free, it is the fact that for all kinds of censorship certain animes will never be shown !!
        I have netflix and pay tv if it displays 10% of a Japanese season is too much !!

        Selfish opinion of who has everything at a low price ..

        All this leftist clowning only served to worsen the opinion of the Japanese about foreigners …
        How can you support producers if they are not allowed to sell in your country ??
        Worse in some countries, only American anime trash is shown even on pay TV ..
        (after decades still the mentality, anime is for child and hentai for depraved)

    • Anonymous says:

      Japan has a third the total population of the United States and a total landmass equal to that of California; a decline in birthrate is much needed. The only real issue is how do they support all these damned baby boomers. Baby boomers are the worst generation, period.

  • Anonymous says:

    Piracy isn’t really about lost sales. It’s about people benefiting from the product without paying anything to the producers of the product. There’s no guarantee that a person would buy the product if they can’t pirate it but if they can’t pirate it then they can’t benefit from it without buying it either.

    • Chen-04 says:

      You can have that by going over to a friend and watching something from his collection. Libraries over here also work in a way where the content creator doesn’t see a dime of your library fees. And yes, libraries over here also carry music and movies.

      • Anonymous says:

        This is correct, and also what I tell people when they claim piracy is harming x-company. It instantly shuts them up and usually causes a puzzled look, cause no one seems to remember libraries even exist anymore.

  • Anonymous says:

    So they are asking biased questions to stupid people who can’t grasp the consequences of these policies? And the result is less freedom for the sake of big companies profit? Sounds legit, democracy working as intended!