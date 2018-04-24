52% Want To Block Pirate Anime & Manga Sites

The hot topic of the government potentially blocking access to illegal manga and anime sites has caused NicoNico Douga to hastily push out a survey to all its users, revealing that most individuals would be in favor of the government stamping out such pirate hot-spots even if it did require China-tier net controls.

89,154 individuals responded to the survey and the results were released the same day; the first question asked was “Regarding overseas sites that infringe upon copyright, are you in favor of blocking access to them, or against blocking access to them?” – 52.7% of voters agreed to blocking access, 19% did not agree and 28.2% didn’t know:

The 2nd question that voters were tasked with answering was “Do you agree or disagree in allowing the government to shut down such sites in an emergency whilst a legislative system is made at the same time?” – 47.8% were in favor of such an act, whilst 18.2% were not and 34% didn’t know:

“Do you think that internet providers should cooperate in blocking access to pirate sites?” was the final question, resulting in 55% agreeing, 15.3% disagreeing and 29.7% being unsure:

Although asking the Japanese equivalent of YouTubers some leading questions in an impromptu online poll is hardly a credible indicator of public opinion, it does seem most Japanese officials are only too ready to believe publishing industry claims that every download is a lost sale.