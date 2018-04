Yuri fanatics will surely be ecstatic to know that more Yuru Yuri is coming, with a new OVA being announced in honor of the manga’s 10th anniversary – truly a testament to how much otaku love their girl-on-girl moe antics.

The news was revealed by way of the Yuru Yuri Twitter account:

The impending OVA also received a rather strange live action advertisement:

An exact date for when the Yuru Yuri OVA is coming has not been confirmed.