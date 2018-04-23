Top 10 Hottest Gundam Girls

Recounting all the past Gundam shows, fans have accumulated their opinions regarding the sexiest women of the franchise, a reward quite predictably given to one highly popular maiden with non-normal colored hair.
1. Lacus Clyne (Gundam SEED)
2. Sayla Mass (Mobile Suit Gundam)
3. Katejina Loos (Victory Gundam)
4. Lunamaria Hawke (Gundam SEED Destiny)
5. Four Murasame (Zeta Gundam)
6. Stellar Loussier (Gundam SEED Destiny)
7. Rain Mikamura (G Gundam)
8. Aina Sahalin (The 08th MS Team)
9. Cagalli Yula Athha (Gundam SEED)
10. Fumina Hoshino (Gundam Build Fighters Try)
