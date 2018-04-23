Nekopara Hits 2 Million Sales

Neko Works has announced that their highly esteemed cat-girl eroge Nekopara has accumulated over 2 million sales, a glorious achievement that perhaps proves that brutal gang rape, monsters and humiliation aren’t vital to the success of an eroge…

Neko Works made an announcement via Twitter, declaring that the game (as well as their upcoming title, Love Cube, which will be illustrated by Ishikei) will be getting a special feature in magazine Tech Giant:

“In commemoration of Nekopara breaking 2 million sales, the June issue of Tech Giant released today has a big feature on Nekopara and Love Cube! In addition, the feature also has an interview with artist Ishikei! We have also released the first ever animated picture of one of the girls in Love Cube! Do please read the magazine!”

Given the unparalleled quality of Sayori’s art, some believed such a milestone to have only been a matter of time…