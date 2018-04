Tokyo amusement park Yomiuri Land has become swept up in the Kantai Collection craze as a collaboration has now begun, the park being populated with countless standees of the ship-girls and, of course, also offering up all sorts of Kantai Collection goods for purchase.

Photographs of the park and all its KanColle adjustments:

Attendees apparently even had the opportunity to bungee jump onto a giant bag that had the face of Haruna on it:

The event will persist until May 27th.