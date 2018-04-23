Doreiku Laps It Up

Mind control anime Doreiku has seen to another women asserting her dominance over a lowly male, with the enslaved man unfortunately being forced to lick the nether regions of a beautiful blonde, truly a torturous fate for any man…
Omake:
Mind control anime Doreiku has seen to another women asserting her dominance over a lowly male, with the enslaved man unfortunately being forced to lick the nether regions of a beautiful blonde, truly a torturous fate for any man…
Omake:
If she was a futa that would probably spice things up in this anime
I saw the manga and it’s not worth watching, not the end, after the villain who appears at the beginning of the anime making the first slavery of the episode that does not have so much relevance in the plot manages to enslave the whole world that has the device, including the characters when the guy was raping the main character, out of nowhere, at the end of the chapter, without having a story before a spirit that is related to that slave takes possession of his body, wins the game and frees everyone and everyone is totally happy working hard in a job doing college and getting married having children like any Christian.
I heard quite a bit about how much of a train wrack of this manga in second half. It’s kind of make me curious to read just to see how bad it is lol.
“Doreiku?
Where’s the doorhole?”
for having a mango end so beast I will give more spoiled, now than it will pass the 2nd episode. This guy who has become a slave to another person will become a slave to her because of the little game that if he loses his hand loses. She is the slave of a 10-year-old boy who came in buying donuts in this episode and who will go ahead and look for several slaves and take their money to get the mother out of prostitution she owes to a mob. She is going to send her slave again to investigate the couple of players who are the protagonists who discovers this at the time and the couple discovers a site of her naked, pierced by pieces and chained with the advertisement of the device that was made by the boy of 10 years and up pregnant her further.
It’s waste time watch
Inb4 she had a weiner
Only if this was a good anime.
nah, only sti
Leave a Comment