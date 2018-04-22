Tsukihime Fans Weep: “You Promised A Remake 10 Years Ago!”

Fans of Tsukihime, and especially those of the much neglected Sacchin, are marking with sorrow the 10th anniversary of Type-Moon announcing a remake; some are wondering whether it will be made before Final Fantasy VII.

It is now 10 years since Type-Moon announced that they would be remaking vampiric VN Tsukihime, with promises of new artwork and sound, as well as a route for Shiki’s much-beloved and much-neglected classmate Satsuki Yumizuka.

Nasu also announced that development of the game was in progress after the release of related visual novel Mahou Tsukai no Yoru, which stars Shiki’s red-headed magical mentor Aoko Aozaki, who featured in the prologue to the original game.

The promise of a remake was first made in the Type-Moon Ace magazine:

Despite having apparently been in planning or production for 10 years, there is little sign of the game being made any time soon, perhaps due to Type-Moon’s preference for the more gatcha-friendly Fate series. Tsukihime has received less attention than its younger sibling, with nothing besides 2D fighting games being released in the last 16 years; the VN also famously lacks an anime adaptation (although some claim that an anime was released, fans largely refuse to recognise it).

Reaction to the anniversary has consisted largely of desperation and mourning:

“Are you really making it? Which will come out first: this or the FF7 remake?” “10th anniversary of the announcement lol” “The announcement was fraud!” “Before the remake, you should make an anime!” “Satsuki is mai waifu!” “Even if they made it, it wouldn’t make 1% of what Fate/Grand Order makes!” “Please release it while I’m still alive!”

Masochistic individuals can watch the remake PV below, and dream of what might have been: