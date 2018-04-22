Miku’s Shinkalion Debut “She’s A Total Tsundere!”

Hatsune Miku has finally made her debut in the 15th episode of children’s train mecha anime Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion, with the cheeky writers making her out to be a tsundere who wears glasses and practices kendo – and bound to have her fans desperately wishing the revered diva had an anime all to herself…
she’s just a kid, could have put one of the twins. I do not want half a girl
Miss Monochrome still better !
MIKUUUUUUU-CHAAAAAAAAN 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍
2D loli Miku is nice, but what I want is an improved VR Miku. I look forward to the day when I’ll finally be able to fuck her.
There are many 11 year old girls that can pull off a sexy miku ero cosplay just from ordering the materials from aliexpress. Worked with my niece. Start there.
She really needs an anime of her own, something of a quality of Violet Ever garden.
So? The hell is this news?
Anime is invalid in this cameo, no haku yowane, feck out mah face.
That doesnt really look like her. Havent seen the anime, is this a Miku look-alike?
