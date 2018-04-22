Miku’s Shinkalion Debut “She’s A Total Tsundere!”

by Rift

Hatsune Miku has finally made her debut in the 15th episode of children’s train mecha anime Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion, with the cheeky writers making her out to be a tsundere who wears glasses and practices kendo – and bound to have her fans desperately wishing the revered diva had an anime all to herself…

