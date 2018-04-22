Desecration of Wings Promiscuous Prostitute Ero-RPG

1 hour ago
1 Comment
by Rift

The sex-riddled tale of a prostitute that is Desecration of Wings can now be enjoyed by the western population due to its English translation, another opportunity for eroge (and possibly the fetishes they come with) to grow larger in the barbarian lands.

The game follows heroine Felana who has resorted to prostitution in order to raise her daughter; though eventually they both become a part of something much larger (as they are naturally forced into all sorts of perverted situations).

The classic RPG and its unique functions can be thoroughly experienced now.

1 Comment

  • Anonymous says:

    The DLsite version has mosaics, but they put out an uncensored version too. I bought it on Steam and it’s completely uncensored with the patch. Probably the same on other sites that aren’t hosted in Japan.