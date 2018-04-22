Chinese AI Breeds 6 Billion Cockroaches for Juice

A Chinese pharmaceutical company using AI to breed billions of cockroaches more efficiently, so they can be crushed and their juices used in the preparation of a miraculous cure.

The “slightly sweet fishy-smelling potion” (made by crushing roaches after they’ve matured to a certain weight and size) has been imbibed by 40 million in China already.

China’s most colossal roach farm is home to so vast a number of roaches that should they manage to escape the facility it could result in a minor eco-catastrophe, and utilizes a “smart manufacturing” system powered by AI to analyze data and ensure that the roaches are growing in the best possible environment (adjusting factors like humidity, temperature and food supply), learning from its performance and making improvements accordingly.