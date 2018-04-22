Bill Nye Hits Rock Bottom – Hawks Nintendo Labo

Nintendo has celebrated the release of their special brand of cardboard, Nintendo Labo, with a launch trailer featuring washed-up “scientist” Bill Nye, the comments of the video naturally being highly lambasting both for his taste in cardboard and all the recent political shenanigans he has lent his name to.

Bill Nye’s spiraling decline of a career that is the Nintendo Labo launch trailer:

Some of the comments making fun of the so-called scientist:

Granted, perhaps Nintendo purposely used the controversial Bill Nye in the trailer solely as a distraction from their equally controversial $80 cardboard…