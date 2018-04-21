Top 10 Anime Characters – NewType, May 2018

The most coveted and praised characters for the month of May have been compiled according to NewType, the nostalgic return of one series greatly impacting one side as the other is dominated by a recent movie debut…
1. Sakura Kinomoto (Cardcaptor Sakura Clear Card Arc)
2. Kyouka Izumi (Bungou Stray Dogs)
3. Violet Evergarden (Violet Evergarden)
4. Nero Claudius (Fate/Extra: Last Encore)
5. Saber (Fate/stay night Heaven’s Feel)
7. Akiko Yosano (Bungou Stray Dogs)
8. Takagi (Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san)
9. Zero Two (Darling in the Franxx)
10. Asuna (Sword Art Online)
1. Osamu Dazai (Bungou Stray Dogs)
2. Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass)
3. Chuuya Nakahara (Bungou Stray Dogs)
4. Kirito (Sword Art Online)
5. Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)
6. Archer (Fate/stay night Heaven’s Feel)
7. Char Aznable (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin)
8. Shirou Emiya (Fate/stay night Heaven’s Feel)
9. Syaoran Li (Cardcaptor Sakura Clear Card Arc)
10. Sakunosuke Oda (Bungou Stray Dogs)
