Queen of England’s Tailors Make $10,000 Gundam Cosplay Outfit

Dege & Skinner, the tailors to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, have created three Char costumes, costing the equivalent of almost $10,000 each.

The three uniforms are to be displayed at the “Mobile Suit Gundam x Isetan Welcome to Zeon” exhibition in Shinjuku, which opens on the 25th of April, during Golden Week. The fabric in the jacket and trousers is the same used by the Queen’s Guard, and each suit costs ¥864,000. The quality of the embroidery is said to have moved at least one craftsman to tears.

The white suit and purple Oxford shirt from Gundam Build Fighters is also set to be put on display, being valued at a more modest ¥183,600.

The exhibition, at the Isetan Shinjuku store, runs from the 25th of April until the 6th of May.