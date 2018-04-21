Custom Order Maid 3D 2 Gets Virtual YouTuber Support

A rather unexpected update has arrived for saucy maid eroge Custom Order Maid 3D 2 as players can now use the game to become their customized maiden and pose as a virtual YouTuber, perfect for otaku who fantasize about becoming the 2D women they masturbate to.

Called the “Virtual Avatar Studio”, Custom Order Maid 3D 2 can now be utilized for purposes other than onanism, with the game’s highly thorough customization system bound to be highly desired for the virtual YouTuber scene and may even invalidate upcoming software seeking to accomplish the same purpose.

A video showing the feature off:

Naturally an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive is needed in order to make use of this new feature.