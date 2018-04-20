Pocket Waifu Full Of Perfect Wives

The temptation of being able to acquire a loving 2D wife may be too much for lonely otaku to resist as Nutaku‘s latest free-to-play game “Pocket Waifu” offers just that, combining simulation elements and attractive women for a title that will surely have players better understanding the joy of companionship.

Pocket Waifu follows the male protagonist after he makes a deal with a succubus to gain the power to attract women into his abode, leading to players needing to satisfy their every desire (reminiscent of the classic Tamagotchi) by providing food, bathing them and – of course – having sex.

A total of 6 mini games are available as a means of providing the title’s wondrous wives with entertainment and the women themselves are customizable – publisher Super Hippo has ensured that Pocket Waifu will appeal by way of nostalgia through its Tamagotchi-like concept and with its wealth of top level sexual content.

A quote from Super Hippo:

“Our goal was to create an outlet that would let you find a moment of peace. Something that could make you smile during each commute to work or every quiet evening. You’d be welcomed by fantastic women, who return all of your attention, affection and time in spades.”

Pocket Waifu’s abundance of animated sex scenes can be experienced now, courtesy of Nutaku.