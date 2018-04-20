Mary Skelter 2 Still Both Horrifying & Perverted

A new trailer for Kamigokutou: Mary Skelter 2 has gave an overview of the game’s many features, from its RPG battles and luscious characters to the return of the purification system and all its rubbing – with the last mechanic likely being the sole reason some may be interested in the title.

An extensive 10-minute trailer that shows off everything:

Illustrations of both new and returning characters:

Lewd depictions of the RPG’s maidens as seen during the “purification” system:

A limited edition of the game comes with a bath towel for the girls to wear:

The sexy sequel that is Mary Skelter 2 will arrive in Japan on June 28th for the PS4.