Gundam Girlz Transforms Anime Mecha Into Girls

Another smartphone game has tried to cash-in on the girl anthropomorphization collection concept, with “Gundam Girlz” this time transforming mecha from popular anime and franchises into stylish robo-maidens, a brilliant idea that will likely also soon be a legal nightmare…

Available on Android courtesy of Mfungames, the title contains an abundance of sexy mecha girls to collect, all of which are designed off a real mecha from a show or game – Evangelion, Getter, Big O, Mazinger, Tekkaman Blade and Super Robot Taisen to name a few:

A Twitter video revealing the game has quite an abundance of animations:

A brief trailer, showing off that the girls can also be poked (the video was also hit by a deluge of dislikes):

Despite the video being negatively criticized, the game’s store page has an overall positive reception:

Gundam Girlz can be played via Android now but currently has no English subtitles.