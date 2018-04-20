Disgaea 1 HD & Pechapai Etna Mousepad Come West

In celebration of Disgaea’s 15th anniversary, NIS America is to bring its HD remake of Disgaea 1 westwards this autumn, and a special addition includes such goodies as a flat oppai mousepad depicting demon-girl Etna.

The game, which has been titled “Disgaea 1 Complete”, is set to release in Europe and North America at some point during the autumn, and features mostly high-definition graphics; unlike the PC port, the PS4 and Switch game has remastered battle sprites in addition to the upgraded UI of the Steam version.

However, early screenshots suggest that 3D elements such as trees, boxes and rock formations in the battlefield have not been remade, creating a jarring disconnect between the new sprites and their aged environment.

The standard edition of the game is set to be priced at $49.99 in the United States; European prices have not been released, although it may be safe to assume that they will be higher. Dedicated fans, however, may have their eyes on the Rosen Queen’s Finest Edition, which can be pre-ordered for $99. In addition to such common limited edition items as soundtracks, posters, cases, plushies, artbooks and pin sets, this version of the game includes a flat mousepad featuring flame-haired pettanko Etna’s head and chest.

The bonus items can be seen below: