Comic Girls Ever More Sketchy

Budding artist anime Comic Girls has led to more cuteness as the girls undress and sketch each other, with some swimsuit snacking possibly serving as the more risque part of the episode (aside from the yuri baiting).
Omake:
LOL, this anime is full of jokes, memes, puns and just fun to watch, but western plebs don’t get all those, cause they are too busy despising loli’s sexualizing and having delusions about “yuri baiting” 😀
this series is one of the best of this season
Another anti-lolicon “cant sexualize the small girl” crapshow.
Kaoruko is hot and funny, one of the most interesting character this season by far
Would gladly bring her home
