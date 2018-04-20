Boku no Hero Academia Fan Animation Impresses

One fan of Boku no Hero Academia has used their animation skills to make something other than porn for once as this pretty incredible work depicts beloved frog girl Asui Tsuyu and villain Toga Himiko fighting (granted some probably wish they were doing something else).

The awe-inspiring animation:

