VR Anime Weddings Now For Fujoshi Too

3 hours ago
5 Comments
by Rift

Realizing the loneliness of fujoshi, Sega has now announced a new attraction at their Akihabara arcade that allows women to marry anime hunks in virtual reality, sure to have many dying to know if western barbarians will criticize these empowered and forward-thinking womyn as harshly as they did males for a similar VR wedding event

The Sega VR Area Akihabara arcade began offering a special virtual reality wedding event (in collaboration with otome game developer Voltage) for women on April 17th, allowing them to select 1 of 3 charmingly fictional men to wed, all of whom hail from Voltage games: Yamato Kougami, Henry A. Spencer and Date Masamune.

Some interactivity is present as dialogue choices and can lead lucky ladies to 1 of 3 different endings; those who want to make the marriage official can even acquire a marriage certificate which will include a photo of the player and their fictional husband – for an extra ¥700 ($6).

The attraction is available now but only until May 8th.

  • Anonymous says:

    “sure to have many dying to know if western barbarians will criticize these empowered and forward-thinking womyn as harshly as they did males for a similar VR wedding event…”

    Well you know how the things are actually, as long it’s something for male it deserve to be trashed and censored but when it comes for the female ones which recently were no less superficial if not more than the male ones ( whatever it’s manga, anime, game … ) nothing will happens 🙂
    Then, our dear feminist will speak about fairness and equality, that’s our wonderful hypocritical era

    • Anonymous says:

      At least that has not happened for marriage VR simulators like these. With that said, even MMOs have more variety of choice on their marriage systems, and those games do more than that. You would think that a game exclusively dedicated to the marrying feature would boast more than 3 choices, then.