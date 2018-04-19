VR Anime Weddings Now For Fujoshi Too

Realizing the loneliness of fujoshi, Sega has now announced a new attraction at their Akihabara arcade that allows women to marry anime hunks in virtual reality, sure to have many dying to know if western barbarians will criticize these empowered and forward-thinking womyn as harshly as they did males for a similar VR wedding event…

The Sega VR Area Akihabara arcade began offering a special virtual reality wedding event (in collaboration with otome game developer Voltage) for women on April 17th, allowing them to select 1 of 3 charmingly fictional men to wed, all of whom hail from Voltage games: Yamato Kougami, Henry A. Spencer and Date Masamune.

Some interactivity is present as dialogue choices and can lead lucky ladies to 1 of 3 different endings; those who want to make the marriage official can even acquire a marriage certificate which will include a photo of the player and their fictional husband – for an extra ¥700 ($6).

The attraction is available now but only until May 8th.