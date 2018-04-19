Sega Mulls Hokuto ga Gotoku Western Release

Yakuza 6’s recent release westward has brought with it a feedback survey from Sega via its PlayStation menu, a rather standard turn of events but inexplicably exciting Hokuto no Ken fans as the survey asks buyers if the English translation of such a game would be considered a worthwhile endeavor.

The question was asked near the end of the survey and has been judged by many to be a means of gauging the interest of Hokuto no Ken amongst western fans – which could potentially be a big factor on whether or not “Hokuto ga Gotoku” (launched in Japan on March 8th for the PS4) will come stateside:

Fans may no doubt see this as a perfect opportunity to signal to Sega the desire for Hokuto ga Gotoku, granted some may also theorize this to be bait in order to get people purchasing Yakuza 6 to share their opinions on a localization that might never happen.