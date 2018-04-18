Sega Fes 2018 Overflowing With Nostalgia

by Rift

Photographs of the now concluded Sega Fes 2018 have shown off all the festivities that were at the event, not only showcasing various games and consoles and UFO catchers of Sega’s past whilst reigniting the passion of fans, but also some of their present day titles.

The colossal event:

