Schoolgirl Secures Guinness Record For Longest Hair

A girl from Kagoshima prefecture who has supposedly not cut her hair since birth has earned herself the Guinness world record for the “longest hair on a teenager”, which may compare to the length of anime maidens.

Measuring in at 155.5cm, the new champion bested the previous record from 4 months ago by 3.5cm, with her drive to challenge the record being triggered by a leisurely browsing of the internet:

“I was on the internet and by pure chance I stumbled upon an article for the previous record-holder, I spoke with my family about it and thought we should try challenging the record. To be honest I was truly unaware that there was a category for records like these.” “When I was born, I had gotten an injury on my head and started growing my hair out to try and hide the scar. Since then, I figured it’d be a waste to cut hair that’s already so long and parted with the idea, before long it reached the length it is now.”

The girl has admits that such long hair requires constant maintenance as she even asks for help from family members in regards to brushing and blow-drying it.

Since the record only applies to those between 13 and 17, her holding of the record was short-lived – she is happy to have gotten certification at all however.