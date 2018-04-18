Etrian Odyssey X Unveiled

Atlus has released new information about upcoming 3DS dungeon crawler Etrian Odyssey X, whose existence was revealed last week.

Atlus has released story details and artwork for the game, which is set to go on sale on the 2nd of August in Japan. The background to the story is as follows:

Gather in the floating city “Maginia,” and aim for the treasure on the remote island of “Lemuria” in the distant sea. Etria, at the far east. High Lagaard, the northern kingdom. Armoroad, the seaside city. Tharsis, the farthest city. And adventurers of the vast expanse from nations all over the world. Gather in the floating city Maginia, and aim for the treasure on the remote island of Lemuria in the distant sea. Under the decree of Princess Persephone, adventurers seeking unknown treasure and honor gather in the floating city Maginia from nations all over the world. Lemuria is an island said to be covered in thick clouds, and whose outskirts are always stormy. It was a long and difficult journey, but the adventurers that gathered on the floating city Maginia weathered the storm and landed on Lemuria. Their place of destination: the giant world tree, Yggdrasil. At the foot of this tree is supposed to be a legendary treasure left behind by the ancient civilization Lemuria. The fortune and honor sought by adventurers, and possibly unknown adventure lies dormant in Lemuria. Adventurers, Keep your pride in your heart, and move forward.

(Translation courtesy of Gematsu)

The game includes 19 different character classes, most of which are taken from other entries to the Etrian Odyssey series; Atlus has stated: “the adventurers of the series up until now have all gathered in order to procure the treasure of Lemuria”. The various classes are as follows:

Hero



Paladin

Bushido

Medic

Ranger

Gunner

War Magus

Highlander

Prince and Princess

Shogun

Zodiac

Shinobi

Farmer

Landsknecht

Nightseeker

Arcanist

Imperial

Pugilist

Harbinger

The characters are to be customisable, with players being allowed to choose their clothing, their hair, eye and skin colour, as well as their voices: 33 voice actors are set to provide 60 different voice options:

Atlus have been uncharacteristically generous enough to provide artwork for important NPCs as well as playable characters.

Lazy inn receptionist Vivian, wearing a cat as headwear:

Travelling merchant Napier:

Barkeeper Kvasir:

Adventurer’s Guild member Muller:

Persephone, head of the Exploration Headquarters:

Shopkeeper Shilleka:

Adventurer Wiglaf:

Finally, DLC items are to be released, taking the form of an illustrations pack. Previews can be seen below:

Regrettably, Atlus has once again declined to announce anything regarding a Western release.