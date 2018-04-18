Atelier Lydie & Suelle × Minna no Golf

Gust RPG Atelier Lydie & Suelle and Minna no Golf are coming together to form a collaboration, a rather strange combination that likely none were expecting though few can complain about seeing the charming girls in golfing outfits.

Minna no Golf players can acquire Lydie and Suelle themed outfits for their characters (available until May 17th and celebrating Atelier’s 20th anniversary) and Atelier Lydie & Suelle players can attain Erica and Gloria costumes for free (for 1 year):

All the swag is available now; Atelier Lydie & Suelle can be played worldwide now on the Switch, PS4 and PC and Minna no Golf can be played worldwide now on the PS4 – the collaboration items however are currently Japan only.