Valkyria Chronicles 1 Coming to Switch, VC4 Delayed

Valkyria Chronicles 4’s Nintendo Switch release is to be delayed in Japan, although owners of the hybrid console may be consoled by the fact that the first game is to receive a Switch port.

Sega has announced that the Nintendo Switch port of Valkyria Chronicles 4 is to be released in autumn in Japan, despite previously having been announced for summer. However, Switch owners are getting some perks: VC4 will be released at a lower price: ¥7,490 for Switch, compared to ¥7,990 for PS4. They are also getting a port of Valkyria Chronicles 1, to be sold at ¥1,990 (including tax), and buyers of VC4 will receive a token allowing them to purchase VC1 at a discounted price.

Unfortunately, Sega has not yet announced whether the Switch port of the first Valkyria Chronicles game is coming west, despite the begging of fans:

Valkyria Chronicles 4 is scheduled for an autumn release in the West on PS4, Xbone and Switch. Although the exact release date has not been officially announced, it is thought to be the 16th of October.