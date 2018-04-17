Street Fighter V Falke Trailer

Imminent DLC character and Neo Shadaloo member Falke speaks softly and carries a big stick in a new gameplay trailer for Street Fighter V Arcade Edition.

The former Shadaloo test subject is making her debut in the Street Fighter series and displays a fighting style that makes heavy use of her staff, which serves as a conduit for her Psycho Power and can fire projectiles in addition to being used as a club. Many fans have noted a similarity between her fighting style and that of Rolento, who is sadly absent from the latest Street Fighter game.

She has also been labelled as a “simple input” character, like her ally Ed, meaning that her moves can be performed without the complex circular motions that are typical of Street Fighter moves. Instead, most of her skills can be performed with single button presses.

Capcom advertises her as follows:

Falke, the Guardian Hawk, vaults into Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition on April 24! With the ability to infuse Psycho Power into her staff, Falke keeps opponents at range before swooping in.

Flaxen-haired Falke is the third DLC character to be released for season 3 of Street Fighter V, following Sakura and Blanka. Sagat, G and Cody are scheduled to arrive later this year.