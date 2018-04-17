Nisekoi Live Action Movie Announced

Yakuza romance series Nisekoi has become the next anime franchise to be at the mercy of a live action movie adaptation, which may hopefully be easier to pull off with the show’s overall lack of more complex scenes such as ninja battles and stretchy pirates.

The news came by way of the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, unfortunately providing no information as to how closely it will follow the source material, or anything else about the movie for that matter.

It seems the movie is pretty far along in production however, as it has been noted that it will debut in Japanese theaters this coming December.