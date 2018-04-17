Mirror Goddess Reflecting Pure Beauty

3 hours ago
11 Comments
by Rift

Another goddess has made use of a mirror to emphasize the beauty of her nude body, additionally dressing up in an assortment of different clothing before finally gifting patient watchers a full frontal view.

More goddesses.

Tags

Japan, , , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

11 Comments

  • Anonymous says:

    Do Japanese ppl find the inward bent knees cute or something? If it comes across natural I think it’s fine but for example here? It’s forced af and looks like wanting to be seen as extra cute. Ugh

    • Anonymous says:

      REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE-STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL

      I am Dr. Bakare Tunde, the cousin of Nigerian Astronaut, Air Force Major Abacha Tunde. He was the first African in space when he made a secret flight to the Salyut 6 space station in 1979. He was on a later Soviet spaceflight, Soyuz T-16Z to the secret Soviet military space station Salyut 8T in 1989. He was stranded there in 1990 when the Soviet Union was dissolved. His other Soviet crew members returned to earth on the Soyuz T-16Z, but his place was taken up by return cargo. There have been occasional Progrez supply flights to keep him going since that time. He is in good humor, but wants to come home.

      In the 14-years since he has been on the station, he has accumulated flight pay and interest amounting to almost $ 15,000,000 American Dollars. This is held in a trust at the Lagos National Savings and Trust Association. If we can obtain access to this money, we can place a down payment with the Russian Space Authorities for a Soyuz return flight to bring him back to Earth. I am told this will cost $ 3,000,000 American Dollars. In order to access the his trust fund we need your assistance.

      Consequently, my colleagues and I are willing to transfer the total amount to your account or subsequent disbursement, since we as civil servants are prohibited by the Code of Conduct Bureau (Civil Service Laws) from opening and/ or operating foreign accounts in our names.

      Needless to say, the trust reposed on you at this juncture is enormous. In return, we have agreed to offer you 20 percent of the transferred sum, while 10 percent shall be set aside for incidental expenses (internal and external) between the parties in the course of the transaction. You will be mandated to remit the balance 70 percent to other accounts in due course.

      Go to blog-naked.tumblr.com?dd for further details.