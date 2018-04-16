Western Fans Outraged Over Darling in the Franxx

The overly dramatic events of Darling in the Franxx‘s 14th episode seemed to have greatly upset the anime’s western audience, as numerous fans have been complaining about the conflict between the show’s 2 main love interests (rather than its constant sexual innuendos).

