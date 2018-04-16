Western Fans Outraged Over Darling in the Franxx

The overly dramatic events of Darling in the Franxx‘s 14th episode seemed to have greatly upset the anime’s western audience, as numerous fans have been complaining about the conflict between the show’s 2 main love interests (rather than its constant sexual innuendos).

Myanimelist’s ratings of the previous 13th episode:

The drastically different ratings for Darling in the Franxx’s 14th episode:

Some of the many enraged comments from watchers (naturally spoilers are in abundance):

The episode:

95 Comments

  • Anonymous says:

    Like I said in the early episodes, it had potential but it was turning into an emo kid drama so I dropped it and moved on, the issue is Western society is babied and spoiled, so the others cant figure out how something is headed and when it gets there and they finally realize it, their fragile egos cant handle it and they come on the internet and act like a bunch of bitches, demanding every game or show should cater to how they want it to

  • Anonymous says:

    Soooo…. let me get this straight. People are throwing hissyfits, calling for the death of the writers and animators, including their families after 14th episode and calling the show shit, based solely on that episode, instead of waiting for the series to end and then decide if it’s shit of not? Is their attention span that short? That’s like judging a fucking book based on a single page, which these people obviously don’t read.

    I guess modern viewers don’t have a fucking clue how stories are told. You can’t make happy and good things happen one after another.

    Yet one more sign that the world is swirling down the drain. Like we needed any more of those. People in general are becoming way too emotional, sensitive and irrational, not a good combination.

    • jr240483 says:

      uh no their not doing that

      WESTERN FANS ARE NOT OVER THE TOP ZEALOUS JAPANESE FANS that go nuts and write death threats to someone cause they don’t like a series ep or ending!

      i mean western fans complained about oreimo’s ending, but not one of us went full on psycho mode and start threatening the author and his family cause of its ending unlike the japanese fanbase that did it in spades! the same for SAO’s author while he was still writing the fairy dance arc!

      so while the western fanbase’s complains arent warranted and uncalled for, AT LEAST WE’RE NOT THREATENING TO KILL ANYONE!

    • Joe says:

      The show was trash to begin with. However, people started getting their hopes up with episodes 10-13 because things were actually starting to get interesting.

      Then 14 pretty much destroys any momentum the show had and it is back to being trash. I don’t see it recovering much.

  • Anonymous says:

    All I’m seeing is “WAAAAAH I didn’t get my way! Anime should cater to ME ME ME! Well I didn’t like the show anyway, even though it had an overwhelmingly positive rating! Ichigo should kill herself for saving Hiro’s life.” etc.

    Just so we’re clear I didn’t like what they did with this episode either and I’m also prefer 002 > 015, but acting like autistic children because you didn’t get what you want right away is frankly moronic. Also if you wanna blame someone blame the adults, or blame Hiro for not stepping up his game.

  • Taisenwulf says:

    No one ever learns. Some anime had made this kind of shifts. And yet, I feel sorry for the writers and if this was a manga, sorry for the author.

    Well at least there was a fan base.

  • Anonymous says:

    Their anger seems to stem from that they can’t view the situation from the other character’s perspectives. Ichigo’s actions are pretty justified if you view them from the perspective of Ichigo.

  • Anonymous says:

    I don’t get it, if people hate Ichigo this much (I definitely do), isn’t this a sign of good writing? It shows we’re deeply invested in the story and that’s a good thing.

    If people are seriously dropping this show over a ship, then I think a lot of people can’t appreciate a story. The story hasn’t even been finished yet. We’re like halfway through a story and people are treating this show as if it’s trash.

  • Anonymous says:

    It is an absolute waste of time this anime, its plot is so emo and so edgy that gives cancer immediately, even a 10 year old would make a gibli studios production compared to this trigger crap.

  • Anonymous says:

    Yeesh, people need to chill out. Ichigo’s actions, along with the rest of the team’s, make a lot of sense when you factor in that they aren’t privy to all the moments we’ve seen of Zero Two and Hiro alone or in the flashbacks. Seriously, try watching JUST the parts that have Zero Two around Hiro while the group is there or Zero Two talking to Ichigo alone. Zero Two comes across as a dangerous person who literally doesn’t care if Hiro lives or dies! We, as the audience, know much better but Ichigo and crew don’t know what we know. Fans really need to take a step back and think a bit. Plus, Zero Two has not even tried to form an emotional bond with anyone but Hiro. She’s got to learn to trust the group before the group can save her. Hiro can’t save her by himself. I’d almost bet money that last arc will have Hiro piloting with either Ichigo or Mitsuru to save Zero Two. (On a meta level, if everything was allowed to resolve now, they couldn’t have the romantic finale!)

  • Anonymous says:

    Wow! I wasn’t so sure about this episode, but the butthurt reactions that people are getting from this episode is making it my favorite so far.

    P.S. I honestly don’t think that Ichigo did anything wrong since she was just stopping Hiro from ruining himself by trying to be with Zero Two. Zero Two in her eyes is just bad news.

  • Anonymous says:

    I hope nothing comes out of the complains, it’s way too early to judge the series, and I for one actually like the emotional conflict, and I also believe Ichigo, Hiro and Zero two are at fault for what happened, in other words, it’s nobody’s fault. Also Also Ichigo and Zero Two are pretty similar in terms of personality the two of them are impulsive, but one is hotheaded and the other is cold and distant, the two girls motivated by a desire to protect and be close to the person they value the most and are willing to go to the extreme to do so; Zero Two harming others, and Ichigo not caring about her team (specifically Goro).

  • Anonymous says:

    these people are overreacting waaaaaay to much this is episode 14 darling in franxx is 24 episodes ive seen more shit wrapped up and changed in like 2 or 3 episodes im not saying i know whether or not it will i havnt gotten to episode 14 yet but in anime things can change so fast with how the episodes are set up

  • Anonymous says:

    I’m just gonna wait till this show ends, soo much shit happening and i sense a shit ending, i’m gonna wait and see if it will have a worthy ending, you can say that “there is no fun watching a show you already know the ending”, but there is also no fun in watching episode per episode and end up like those guys, its not like i’m not gonna get mad if this show gets a bad ending, but at least i won’t be raging and praying for the death of the author of a show who i didn’t even paid to watch…

  • Anonymous says:

    I’d say this is par for the course. It’s anime afterall and wasn’t Ichigo’s shown in early episodes? The dude basically named her, or are we all forgetting that?

    Leave it to the west to bitch and moan like Steven Universe fans. Hell, OreImo wasn’t this bad and is actually tame compared to this show of “tolerance”.

    • Anonymous says:

      lol trying to talk about tolerence with america is pointless most people here are a bunch of triggered fanboys or sjws or some other form of snowflake who cant take anything the most annoying part of it all is seeing stuff censored or ruined to appease garbage people who wont even buy the stuff in the first place

  • Anonymous says:

    And we still have the possibility that hiro and zero two will get together again, and one of them, or both, will die at the end of the show, or maybe hiro and ichigo will end together, and zero two will die, or everyone dies, and we will get another “people you loved dies in the end” anime. Why such ending you ask? because A-1 of course…

    • jr240483 says:

      i highly doubt they will pull a gundam and do a “KILL EM ALL! TOMINO STYLE!” for this series!

      that would get every western fan, myself included into a massive uproar!

      and after how many US fans complained after IBO S2 pretty much ruined the whole series when they went to the “kill em all!” route, its unlikely this series will follow suit!

      • Anonymous says:

        They dont care about western fans, it’s not like westerns give them any significant money, most of us just get illegal animes episodes and blu rays on the internet.
        Also, its A-1 we talking about, they dont give a shit on killing main characters on the end, i’m kinda surprised they gave qualidea code some plot twist and a good ending, the anime was not really the best one, but at least canaria’s voice and singing was worth.

  • Anonymous says:

    This anime is actually fun, but people just took notice of the romance aspect as if there’s nothing else and took it way too seriously, like the case with Re zero. Characters can’t acted out on their on whim and must follow what the viewer wants, it seems. Then, there’s really zero need to actually watch a show in the first place, if everyone pandered around believing that everything must go their merry way. This Darling fandom is at it’s most pathetic mode right now.

    • Anonymous says:

      Basically, episode 9-12 was some increasing drama between the two MCs. 13 revealed some of their history together, along with some revelations, which put a lot of what happened through the show thus far into a new context. People were expecting 14 to be a silver lining episode where the drama for last few would have some sort of payoff.

      Instead what we get was probably one of the best episodes getting followed up by one of the worst. Laughably horrible writing (assuming you think the writing is good) which created a bunch of forced drama through misunderstandings and bad timing. What easily could have been a touching “reunion” over a half a decade in the making ended up with the two MCs getting forced apart and doing so on bad terms, which will be the first time in the show they will be separated. Literally the worst case scenario ended up happening.

      On top of all that, the little blue haired girl was at the very epicenter of ALL of it. Taking, also, the opportunity to inject herself right in between the two separated MCs immediately because she’s in love with one of them.

    • Anonymous says:

      chapter after this was so cute and touching thing about the blue hair guy and the the girl with the horns….this chapter was just a wtf and people can’t get over it…but is expected since this thing need drama for the rest of the serie lol

    • jr240483 says:

      i would not cross that line with that comment there!

      i have autism and im a new yorker, and i don’t see the issue with the ep! those comments have their opinions, but not much!

      my guess is that their probably eva fans that see the massive similarities between this one and that series.

      especially when it comes to ichigo who is basically a tamed down version of asuka & hiro whose basically a less annoying version of shinji ikari!

  • Anonymous says:

    I don’t understand whats going on. A iron board kissed the main guy and he pussied out. Isn’t this normal in anime? Was he supposed to fuck her right then and there?

    Or people mad she kissed the guy instead of some other grill kissing the guy….is this ship wars?
    Can other fictional characters not want the D of some other fictional characters? Can hoes not be hoes?

    • Anonymous says:

      Idk if you’re meming or not. But basically.

      Darling in the FranXX spent episodes 10-13 building up the drama, the story, and having actual interesting content between Hiro, the MC, and Zero Two, pink haired girl. They were having nice reveals and it was honestly decent for what the show did for episodes 1-9. But newest episode 14 basically fucked everything over by having the blue haired girl Ichigo cuckblock and mess everything up. She didn’t let Zero Two meet with Hiro, so Zero Two went on a rampage and beat everyone up. Hiro calls Zero Two a monster and Zero Two goes away to another squad. Ichigo then confesses her love to Hiro and tells him to forget about Zero Two.

    • Joe says:

      Lets see..

      1.) She buts her nose into everyone’s business, even when it doesn’t belong.

      2.) She forces two people are against their will just because she can’t stop dick-riding Hiro.

      3.) Hiro doesn’t like her. Hiro likes 02. Ichigo knows both of these things and yet still tries everything in her power to steal Hiro.

      4.) She tries to catch Hiro on the rebound. He is emotionally destroyed, so what’s she do? “Lol I know your girl is gone forever, but go out with me instead!”. It is manipulative. Picking up people on the rebound is such a low tactic.

      5.) She ignores her entire team just because she can’t get over Hiro. Most of the team doesn’t want to separate them, but she doesn’t care. She loves Hiro and she’d do anything to get him for herself.

      6.) She literally tried to take away the one thing that give’s Hiro’s life purpose. She knows this. She knows he cannot, and will not, ever be able to ride with anyone else. He’s a deadfish without 02. But that’s totally okay with her so long as she gets Hiro.

      Its is over-emotional, selfish, and manipulative.

    • Anonymous says:

      Also I found curious, alpha f or not ichigo has always been sincere with him since 1 episode … and tries to protect at all costs ..
      Many are sorry for Goro, but he knows from the beginning that she does not love him enough .. (she was honest with him)
      On the other hand they are sorry for 02, a murderer who in exchange for a lie (to become human) kills the partners and even tried with Hiro (she repented only when she discovered that it was real darling,)
      Maybe they liked her for treating the male partners as trash, sjw things .. 😛