Virtual Cast Launches – Now Anyone Can Be A Virtual YouTuber!

7 hours ago
6 Comments
by Rift

The current count of virtual YouTubers is about to grow exponentially as the release of “Virtual Cast” allows any old lonely otaku to become an anime girl on YouTube – assuming they aren’t completely ignored, randomly banned by a moderator AI, or have all their revenues stolen by a suspect copyright claim.

Virtual Cast allows anyone with an HTC Vive in their possession to achieve their dream of becoming an anime girl, as the program mirrors their movement with a 3D CG model of their choosing (the program comes with a variety of sample girls).

A promotional video of the software in use:

Virtual Cast is completely free to use (save for the requirement of having an HTC Vive) regardless of the user’s commercial or non-commercial endeavors.

Leave a Comment

6 Comments

  • Anonymous says:

    Im legitimately worried for mankind, lol. Like yeh, if it was a girl using a girl avatar, fine a guy using a girl avatar just to fuck around, fine. But to be a guy using a female avatar and to actually act like u ARE that girl is beyond sad… And im usually quite open minded…

  • Anonymous says:

    Make sure your overlays are in order. The facecam rigs and miku miku dance capture require a lot of prep work before you start your scam!

    The fucking loosers wont buy into you faking reactions if you screw up and turn them off even once! It’s like a twitch whore not wearing a tank top and acting like she doesn’t think of the viewers as anything but retards she can rob.

    Also make sure you play whatever fad of the month like Fortnite is popular! There’s no point doing that shit without the idiots that move from game to game behind you!