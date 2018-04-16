Virtual Cast Launches – Now Anyone Can Be A Virtual YouTuber!

The current count of virtual YouTubers is about to grow exponentially as the release of “Virtual Cast” allows any old lonely otaku to become an anime girl on YouTube – assuming they aren’t completely ignored, randomly banned by a moderator AI, or have all their revenues stolen by a suspect copyright claim.

Virtual Cast allows anyone with an HTC Vive in their possession to achieve their dream of becoming an anime girl, as the program mirrors their movement with a 3D CG model of their choosing (the program comes with a variety of sample girls).

A promotional video of the software in use:

Virtual Cast is completely free to use (save for the requirement of having an HTC Vive) regardless of the user’s commercial or non-commercial endeavors.