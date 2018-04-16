Square Enix Vows To Spread Mobile Cancer Globally

Those hoping Square Enix would tone down their excessive focus on smartphone games may be disappointed to know that CEO Yosuke Matsuda intends to expand to the global market, paying greater attention to America and China specifically.

A few highlights from the interview with Yosuke Matsuda:

Interviewer: “Out of the major game companies, I believe you’ve succeeded in the mobile games industry.”

Yosuke Matsuda: “Not to the extent you’re suggesting. [Laughs] Thanks to the fans we’ve been able to put out some hit titles, but looking at the percentages we’re not particularly outstanding either. There are lots of failures as well. One thing to note though is that I believe the mobile game market trend where Japan, China, and North America would make up 80% of the market – including Taiwan and Korea, it would be more than 90% – has not changed since several years ago.

In the future, while it’s not outside the realm of possibility that this trend could shift dramatically, I believe that China and North America are still very important. These are markets where we don’t wield that much influence over, so we must especially put more effort into these markets. One direction to take is to branch out using our IP: for example, I believe we must try new approaches such as with AR technology. Other than that, partnerships are very important as well. Not just partnerships between different groups under our company, but we are also considering finding new partners to do business with.”

Interviewer: “Please tell us your plans for the Asia market.”

Yosuke Matsuda: “Regarding the China market, the fact is that we cannot do enough just by ourselves. That is why I believe it is time to consider a working with a partner, including on game development investment, and game studios as well. This isn’t limited to just Chinese enterprises, as I feel that the timing is right to decide where to invest in East Asia and South Asia as well.”