Square Enix Vows To Spread Mobile Cancer Globally

4 hours ago
14 Comments
by Rift

Those hoping Square Enix would tone down their excessive focus on smartphone games may be disappointed to know that CEO Yosuke Matsuda intends to expand to the global market, paying greater attention to America and China specifically.

A few highlights from the interview with Yosuke Matsuda:

Interviewer: “Out of the major game companies, I believe you’ve succeeded in the mobile games industry.”

Yosuke Matsuda: “Not to the extent you’re suggesting. [Laughs] Thanks to the fans we’ve been able to put out some hit titles, but looking at the percentages we’re not particularly outstanding either. There are lots of failures as well. One thing to note though is that I believe the mobile game market trend where Japan, China, and North America would make up 80% of the market – including Taiwan and Korea, it would be more than 90% – has not changed since several years ago.

In the future, while it’s not outside the realm of possibility that this trend could shift dramatically, I believe that China and North America are still very important. These are markets where we don’t wield that much influence over, so we must especially put more effort into these markets. One direction to take is to branch out using our IP: for example, I believe we must try new approaches such as with AR technology. Other than that, partnerships are very important as well. Not just partnerships between different groups under our company, but we are also considering finding new partners to do business with.”

Interviewer: “Please tell us your plans for the Asia market.”

Yosuke Matsuda: “Regarding the China market, the fact is that we cannot do enough just by ourselves. That is why I believe it is time to consider a working with a partner, including on game development investment, and game studios as well. This isn’t limited to just Chinese enterprises, as I feel that the timing is right to decide where to invest in East Asia and South Asia as well.”

      • Anonymous says:

        They can keep dishing out these shitty mobile games with low budget and make tons back so they dont really have any incentive to make real game sadly.

        FF15 cost like 100mil overall and if it sells 10mil copies, they will make 600mil which is 6x the cost but games like FGO makes 6x their cost every month.

  • Anonymous says:

    Mobile games are not bad. Its people who play shitty crap like FGO further supporting low quality money grinding game imtations are bad. We won’t see much good games as long as this people exist.

    • Anonymous says:

      What is a quality mobile game ?
      One that sells once and gets forgotten over months or one that’s played by millions and still making money from lootboxes and microtransactions ?

      Of course lootboxes and microtransactions will win people over by offering everything they THINK they want, putting cosmetics in or boosters for money, that’s how they keep people glued to those games. That defines popularity.

      For a mobile game like FGO additional useless but eye candy content is exactly what makes it popular. So long as people “want” that, i twill be like that, and that’s because people want to spend 60K USD on a game that they realize “Fuck it, I’m in till the end!”

      As long as people are willing to pay, this trend will continue.

      For you FGO is shit, probably cuz you can’t fully enjoy or play it, but for others it’s a godsend because they love their favorite Fate/anything characters.

      People don’t change.

      • Anonymous says:

        FGO is shit because its simply a shitty game with horrible visuals and not even a shred of RPG system and stats, its not even indie level, simply trash. Game can have micro transactions in it, I don’t care as long as the game is actually good and its possible to do fine in it even as a F2P player.

      • Anonymous says:

        I love Fate, Kantai, and Azure. They’re among my favorite games ever.

        Do I play them? NOPE. BUUUUUT they are a source of many of my beloved waifu. So keep the cute anime girls a comin.

        Maybe as a game they are not good/maybe they are, idk. However they are an excellent vehicle for fan creation.

        Now I will say I’d like to see some high quality anime games with a very very convincing anime aesthetic but that’s a different topic entirely.

      • Anonymous says:

        Console games is shit!!!

        The new God of War will be forgotten by next year just like how witcher 3 was forgotten now!!!!

        Mobile game is King u can play it anytime anywhere any moment . Mobile game is the future of gaming.

        I rather play PUBG mobile than PErsoNa 5 biches!!!!!