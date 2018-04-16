SinoAlice Cinderella Cosplay Goes Guns Blazing

by Rift

Yoko Taro’s smartphone game SinoAlice has received a cosplay tribute for someone other than Snow White for once, as a sexy interpretation of Cinderella has whipped out some massive guns (as well as some equally large firearms) that onlookers will likely be unable to tear their eyes away from.

The stylish cosplay:

