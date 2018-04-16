Black Book Has Complete Control

Hypnotism has worked its way into yet another perverted creation, with Migome’s English-translated “Black Book” offering an abundance of just such service but in the form of an RPGMaker game.

The straightforward story revolves around the male protagonist, a superintendent for an apartment who finds a magic book that allows the reader to use all sorts of sex-related spells, with the amorous man naturally wasting no time in using them on all the gorgeous women in the apartment.

The short title can be appreciated for its stunning illustrations now.