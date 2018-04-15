Tekken VII Director Blames DRM For Frame Rate Drop

Tekken creator Katsuhiro Harada has made a rather vital tweet regarding Tekken VII and its DRM service Denuvo, with the director claiming that the much reviled anti-piracy suite is responsible for the game’s significant frame rate drop, something that those unfortunate enough to encounter DRM in other games have likely known about for quite some time…

Harada’s tweet, which revealed that lowering the graphics settings has not solved the frame rate drop issue and believes the problem is the DRM:

Other Twitter denizens who think they know more about the game than him told him the problem was not the DRM however:

Granted, many find that DRM services such as Denuvo are pointless in the first place as they only delay the pirates inevitably cracking the game – with Denuvo themselves being aware of their inadequacy: