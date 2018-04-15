Sega Mega Drive Mini Announced

It seems Sega have followed through on their word, announcing at Sega Fes 2018 that a “mini” version of the Sega Genesis/Mega Drive will soon be available for purchase, just like their former rival Nintendo and their Nintendo Mini.

Despite the name being tentative, the console will play old Sega titles and will even come pre-loaded with some, though no games have been named as of this time – many are suspecting only the most popular and successful titles to initially be available.

The console revival is meant to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the system and is slated to launch sometime in 2018.