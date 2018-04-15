Record of Lodoss War “Symphony of the Night” Clone Emerges

The 30th anniversary of Record of Lodoss War has led to several announcements for the ancient series, ranging from a new novel to a re-release of the tabletop role-playing game, as well as a new side-scrolling game being developed by Team Ladybug.

A brief sample of the game, which bears strikingly similar animations to the universally loved Symphony of the Night:

Much like Dynasty Warriors, it seems the beloved formula used long ago which completely changed Castlevania as fans once knew it has been subjected to being reused by all in an attempt to make an easy buck…

The new novel is slated for release next winter, the tabletop game will come next fall and no date has been specified for the Symphony of the Night clone.