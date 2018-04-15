Abyss Horizon AR Functionality Even Has Pantsu

Ship-girl competitor Abyss Horizon has implemented an augmented reality function that allows users to see their favorite girls in the real world, an idea that neither Azur Lane or Kantai Collection had thought up and one that may acquire the game some interest.

Upon scanning their image, the ship-girl will pop up on user’s smartphones and can be twirled around (with noticeable breast jiggle), with more adventurous players likely discovering that their pantsu can also be observed – Twitter denizens have also uploaded various videos of the AR function in action:

Instructions on how to get the AR functionality to work can be read online.