VR Kanojo On Steam – The Future You Chose

To the surprise of many fans, Illusion’s lewd virtual reality sex simulator VR Kanojo has arrived onto Steam in a family friendly version – with a patch available to put things right…

The lack of more “advanced” romantic interactions has made some liken the simulator to the more innocent Summer Lesson; screenshots of the sex-less version (an R-18 patch is available):

Naturally SJWs have already begun labeling the game as child porn, despite the sex being absent and all the JKs notionally being in their final year and thus safe for consumption:

So far Steam reviews have been fairly positive, though some are woeful at the removal of the sex:

The English translated game is available now on Steam for $50; previously purchasable on Illusion’s official website, it seems the adult iteration of VR Kanojo has had its sales currently “suspended”.