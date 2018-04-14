ResetEra “Boycotts” Play-Asia For Defying SJWs

NeoGaf’s all-SJW replacement site ResetEra has encouraged boycotting Asian import site PlayAsia for knowing their market and refusing to cuck down to a bunch of non-buying Tumblrites.

The bombastic event began on Twitter with claims lack of interest was the reason Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 was cancelled for the west:

Which proved incorrect, as Koei Tecmo stated on Facebook that they were afraid of the backlash the title would cause:

“Do you know many issues happening in video game industry with regard to how to treat female in video game industry? We do not want to talk those things here. But certainly we have gone through in last year or two to come to our decision. Thank you.”

Regardless of the lack of a western release, fans bought up the English subtitled Asian version that Play-Asia put up for purchase, causing them to achieve a new record in sales.

Despite the facts, detractors still attempted to push their own mendacious version of what actually happened, causing Play-Asia to make an interjection:

This triggered a journalist into swearing off Play-Asia:

Play-Asia’s response:

Play-Asia’s constant denouncements and “attack” toward this journalist led ResetEra’s denizens to become enraged, causing the creation of a thread demanding that people boycott the site and naturally featuring an abundance of outrage over this unusual defiance:

Unsurprisingly, those possessing the opposite of their “superior stance” were wrongfully punished:

Concentrating as it does the purest strains of current year soy once found at NeoGaf into a convenient containment site, it is no surprise the new site is already making a name for itself…